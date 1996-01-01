8. Thermochemistry
First Law of Thermodynamics -
8. Thermochemistry First Law of Thermodynamics -
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The refrigerant used in air-conditioning systems can easily undergo vaporization at atmospheric pressure and compression at higher pressures. The system then acts as a closed system consisting of the refrigerant undergoing these two stages. The vaporization occurs in an expansion chamber at low pressures. The compression of the vapor back to its liquid phase occurs in a compression chamber at high pressure.
Which of the following statements is true based on this information?
The refrigerant used in air-conditioning systems can easily undergo vaporization at atmospheric pressure and compression at higher pressures. The system then acts as a closed system consisting of the refrigerant undergoing these two stages. The vaporization occurs in an expansion chamber at low pressures. The compression of the vapor back to its liquid phase occurs in a compression chamber at high pressure.
Which of the following statements is true based on this information?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In a central air-conditioning system, both the expansion chamber and compression chamber are found outside the house
B
In a central air-conditioning system, the expansion chamber is found inside the house and the compression chamber is found outside the house
C
In a central air-conditioning system, both the expansion chamber and compression chamber are found inside the house
D
In a central air-conditioning system, the expansion chamber is found outside the house and the compression chamber is found inside the house