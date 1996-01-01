13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sodium crystal has a mass of 21.5 g. Calculate the number of molecular orbitals present in the conduction band of the sodium crystal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.57×1023 molecular orbitals
B
1.13×1024 molecular orbitals
C
5.63×1023 molecular orbitals
D
2.81×1023 molecular orbitals