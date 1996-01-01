12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Select the statement that describes the correct molecular geometry for the following molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The electron geometry is trigonal bipyramidal while the molecular geometry is seesaw
B
The electron geometry and molecular geometry are both tetrahedral
C
The electron geometry is seesaw while the molecular geometry is trigonal bipyramidal
D
The electron geometry and molecular geometry are both trigonal bipyramidal