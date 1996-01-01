17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Ionic Salts
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether increasing the acidity will increase the solubility of the following
Ca(OH)2, AgCl, SrCO3, CdF2, NiS, Mg3(PO4)2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
increase, increase, increase, increase, increase, increase
B
no effect, increase, no effect, increase, increase, no effect
C
increase, no effect, increase, no effect, no effect, increase
D
increase, no effect, increase, increase, increase, increase