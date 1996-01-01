3. Chemical Reactions
Writing Ionic Compounds
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write a formula for the compound that forms between sodium and each polyatomic ion:
i) formate
ii) carbonate
iii) phosphite
iv) hydrogen carbonate
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) HCOONa, ii) Na2CO3 iii) Na3PO3 iv) NaHCO3
B
i) HCONa, ii) Na2CO2 iii) Na2PO3 iv) NaHCO2
C
i) COONa, ii) NaCO3 iii) Na2PO3 iv) NaHCO3
D
i) HCOONa, ii) Na2CO2 iii) Na2PO3 iv) NaHCO3