13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nickel adopts a body-centered cubic unit cell with a density of 8.902 g/cm3
Identify each of the following:
i. the number of atoms per cm3
ii. the number of unit cells present per cm3
iii. the volume of a unit cell
iv. the edge length (Choose one below)
Nickel adopts a body-centered cubic unit cell with a density of 8.902 g/cm3
Identify each of the following:
i. the number of atoms per cm3
ii. the number of unit cells present per cm3
iii. the volume of a unit cell
iv. the edge length (Choose one below)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.89 x 10-8 cm
B
4.36 x 10-9 cm
C
2.80 x 10-8 cm
D
7.49 x 10-9 cm