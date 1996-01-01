1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A commemorative medal alleged to be made of silver has a mass of 288.4 g and a volume of 32.4 cm3. Determine if the medal is actually made of silver. The density of silver is 10.5 g/cm3.
A commemorative medal alleged to be made of silver has a mass of 288.4 g and a volume of 32.4 cm3. Determine if the medal is actually made of silver. The density of silver is 10.5 g/cm3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The medal is not made of silver.
B
The medal is made of silver.
C
Cannot be determined.