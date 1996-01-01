14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the solution with the lowest vapor pressure (assuming that ionic compounds completely dissociate).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A mixture of 100 mL of water and 100 mL of isopropyl alcohol, (CH3)2CHOH
B
A mixture of 50 mL of water and 100 mL of isopropyl alcohol, (CH3)2CHOH
C
An aqueous solution of 0.4 m barium nitrate, Ba(NO3)2
D
An aqueous solution of 0.25 m sodium bromide, NaBr