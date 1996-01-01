1. Intro to General Chemistry
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following properties of zinc as quantitative or qualitative.
a) Zinc melts at 419.5 °C.
b) Zinc has a bluish-silver color.
c) The density of zinc is 7.14 g/cm3.
d) At room temperature, zinc is brittle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All statements are quantitative properties.
B
Statements (i) and (iii) are quantitative properties, while (ii) and (iv) are qualitative properties.
C
Statements (i) and (ii) are quantitative properties, while (iii) and (iv) are qualitative properties.
D
Statements (i) and (iv) are quantitative properties, while (ii) and (iii) are qualitative properties.