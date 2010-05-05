18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.150 M HCl solution was used to titrate a 0.0120 mol sample of Ni(OH)2(s) (Ksp = 5.5×10–16) in 150.0 mL of water. Calculate the volume (in milliliters) of the HCl solution required to neutralize Ni(OH)2 completely.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
320 mL
B
640 mL
C
160 mL
D
200 L