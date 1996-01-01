6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify each of the oxidation numbers for each element in the balanced redox reaction below:
6 Zn(s) + BrO3-(aq) + 3 H2O (aq) → 6 Zn2+(aq) + Br-(aq) + 6 OH-(aq)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reactants: Zn = +2 , Br = -1, O = - 2 , H = +1 Products: Zn = +2 , Br = -1, O = - 2 , H = +1
B
Reactants: Zn = 0 , Br = +7, O = - 1 , H = +1 Products: Zn = +2 , Br = -1, O = - 2 , H = +1
C
Reactants: Zn = 0 , Br = +5, O = - 2 , H = +1 Products: Zn = +2 , Br= -1, O = - 2 , H = +1
D
Reactants: Zn = 0 , Br = +7, O = - 1 , H = +1 Products: Zn = +2 , Br = -1, O = - 1 , H = +1