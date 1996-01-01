3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions Balancing Chemical Equations
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Balance the equations below by adding the correct coefficients
— CuO + — CO → — Cu + — CO2
— Na3N + — H2O → — NaOH + — NH 3
— SeO2 + — O2 → — SeO3
