9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron in a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = ∞. Consider a situation wherein light with a wavelength shorter than the required for the transition is absorbed and relate this with the plot shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When the wavelength of light is lesser than the minimum wavelength required, the electron will absorb all the energy and move faster.
B
When the wavelength of light is lesser than the minimum wavelength required, the electron will be ejected and the excess energy will be absorbed by other electrons.
C
When the wavelength of light is lesser than the minimum wavelength required, the electron will be ejected and the excess energy becomes the kinetic energy of the electron.
D
When the wavelength of light is lesser than the minimum wavelength required, the electron will immediately release the energy to absorb the excess energy.