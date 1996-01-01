6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Complete Ionic Equations
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction when aqueous nitrous acid and aqueous potassium hydroxide are mixed.
Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction when aqueous nitrous acid and aqueous potassium hydroxide are mixed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H+(aq) + NO3(aq) + K+(aq) + OH–(aq) → K+(aq) + NO3–(aq) + H2O(l)
B
HNO3(aq) + K+(aq) + OH–(aq) → K+(aq) + NO3–(aq) + H2O(l)
C
HNO3(aq) + OH–(aq) → NO3–(aq) + H2O(l)
D
HNO3(aq) + KOH(aq) → KNO3(aq) + H2O(l)