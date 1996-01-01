15. Chemical Kinetics
Energy Diagrams
15. Chemical Kinetics Energy Diagrams
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical reaction can have two possible pathways at the same temperature as shown below.
Which statement is true for both paths?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of the forward reaction is faster than the rate of the reverse reaction
B
The rate of the forward reaction is slower than the rate of the reverse reaction
C
The rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the reverse reaction