Introduction to Organic Chemistry
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the structure of 3-isopropyl-4-methylhex-2-ene? Does it have stereoisomers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4‐methyl‐3‐isopropyl-2-hexene has stereoisomers
B
4‐methyl‐3‐isopropyl-2-hexene has stereoisomers
C
4‐methyl‐3‐isopropyl-2-hexene does not have stereoisomers
D
4‐methyl‐3‐isopropyl-2-hexene does not have stereoisomers