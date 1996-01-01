14. Solutions
Mole Fraction
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The average amount of methane (CH4) in the atmosphere is 1.87 ppm. If a sample of air has a total pressure of 760 mmHg, what is the partial pressure of methane in the sample?
A
2.44×10–3 torr
B
1.42×10–3 torr
C
3.21×10–3 torr
D
1.23×10–3 torr