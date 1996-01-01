1. Intro to General Chemistry
Erythritol is used as a food additive and sugar substitute. Calculate the density of erythritol in g/cm3 given that a 4.69 L sample of pure erythritol weighs 6.8 x 103 g.
A
1.45 g/cm3
B
9.86 g/cm3
C
2.75 g/cm3
D
5.47 g/cm3