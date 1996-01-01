11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Born Haber Cycle
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the steps that are expected to be exothermic in the Born–Haber cycle for the formation of MgBr2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Br(g) + e-(g) → Br- and Br2(g) → 2 Br(g)
B
Br2(g) → 2 Br(g) and Mg2+(g) + 2 Br-(g) → MgBr2(s)
C
Br(g) + e-(g) → Br- and Br2(l) → Br2(g)
D
Br2(l) → Br2(g) and Mg(g) → Mg2+(g) + 2 e-
E
Br(g) + e-(g) → Br- and Mg2+(g) + 2 Br-(g) → MgBr2(s)