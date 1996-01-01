2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Conservation of Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Law of Conservation of Mass
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a balanced chemical equation, which of the following must have the same values on both sides?
I. the molecules of each type on each side
II. the atoms of each type on each side
III. the mass on each side
In a balanced chemical equation, which of the following must have the same values on both sides?
I. the molecules of each type on each side
II. the atoms of each type on each side
III. the mass on each side
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I only
B
II only
C
III only
D
Both II and III
E
All of the above