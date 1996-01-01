2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Conservation of Mass
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vessel is filled with 19.5 g of carbon monoxide. It was then allowed to completely react with 24.0 g of oxygen. Assuming that carbon dioxide is the only product that forms, calculate the its mass in grams.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
39.0 g
B
24.0 g
C
19.5 g
D
43.5 g