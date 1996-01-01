3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Ionic Hydrates
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Ionic Hydrates
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.000-g sample of CuSO4 • x H2O was heated until the water has been removed. The anhydrous salt was measured to have a mass of 1.278 g. Determine the value of x for CuSO4 • x H2O.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 2
B
x = 3
C
x = 4
D
x = 5