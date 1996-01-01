11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Dipole Moment
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Dipole Moment
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the following pairs of atoms:
a. Cl and F
b. S and O
c. K and Cl
d. N and Cl
Identify if the bond between each pair will be ionic or covalent. If the bond is covalent, identify the bond as polar or nonpolar.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = Pure covalent; B = Polar Covalent; C = Ionic; D = Pure Covalent
B
A = Polar covalent; B = Polar Covalent; C = Ionic; D = Pure Covalent
C
A = Polar covalent; B = Pure Covalent; C = Ionic; D = Pure Covalent
D
A = Polar covalent; B = Polar Covalent; C = Polar Covalent; D = Pure Covalent