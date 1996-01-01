22. Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced chemical equation when the monomers benzene-1,4-dicarboxylic acid (HO2C—C6H4—CO2H) and 1,4-diaminobenzene (H2N—C6H4—NH2) form a polymer via a condensation reaction.
