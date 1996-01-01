21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
21. Nuclear Chemistry Neutron to Proton Ratio
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following nuclides as stable or radioactive:
A) Nickel-63
B) Iron-56
C) Cobalt-59
D) Sulfur-32
E) Iodine-129
Classify the following nuclides as stable or radioactive:
A) Nickel-63
B) Iron-56
C) Cobalt-59
D) Sulfur-32
E) Iodine-129
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Radioactive; Stable; Stable; Radioactive; Radioactive
B
Radioactive; Stable; Stable; Stable; Radioactive
C
Radioactive; Stable; Stable; Stable; Stable
D
Stable; Stable; Radioactive; Stable; Radioactive