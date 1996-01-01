1. Intro to General Chemistry
Physical & Chemical Changes
1. Intro to General Chemistry Physical & Chemical Changes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small piece of metal is placed in a beaker of water, where the metal bursts into flames before gradually dissolving in water. Determine if this is a physical or chemical change.
A small piece of metal is placed in a beaker of water, where the metal bursts into flames before gradually dissolving in water. Determine if this is a physical or chemical change.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Physical change
B
Chemical change