1. Intro to General Chemistry
Physical & Chemical Changes
Physical & Chemical Changes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Different materials such as wood, vinyl, steel, and others were placed outdoors to determine the effect of acid rain on them. Their mass and appearance were recorded from time to time. Which of the following statements are true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Changes in physical appearance indicate that the material underwent chemical change but not a physical change.
B
Changes in color and texture indicate that the material underwent a chemical change
C
Changes in mass indicate that the material underwent a physical change but not a chemical change
D
Changes in appearance and mass indicate that the material underwent physical change but not a chemical change