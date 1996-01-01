13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify each of the following properties of liquids as it pertains to having either weak or strong intermolecular forces
i) low surface tension
ii) high viscosity
iii) high boiling point
iv) low vapor pressure
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) Weak, ii) Strong, iii) Strong, iv) Strong
B
i) Weak, ii) Weak, iii) Strong, iv) Strong
C
i) Weak, ii) Weak, iii) Weak, iv) Strong
D
i) Weak, ii) Strong, iii) Weak, iv) Strong