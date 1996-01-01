14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an ideal solution at 25°C that is made up of 35.0 g of pentane (C5H12) and 35.0 g of hexane (C6H14). The vapor pressure of pentane and hexane at 25°C are 514 torr and 153 torr, respectively. Why is the composition of the solution different from the composition of the vapor phase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Both are volatile compounds so the solution will have the same composition as the vapor phase.
B
Pentane and hexane have different volatilities so the solution will have a different composition as the vapor phase.
C
Pentane and hexane have different intermolecular forces so the solution will have a different composition as the vapor phase.