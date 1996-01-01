12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the valence MOs of ICl is shown below. What is the most likely reason why the atomic orbital contributions to this MO are different in size?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I and Cl have different nucleus sizes
B
I and Cl have valence atomic orbitals with different n quantum numbers
C
I and Cl have different numbers of valence electrons
D
I and Cl have different numbers of core electrons