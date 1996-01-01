6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Complete Ionic Equations
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the contents of two beakers are mixed together, identify the spectator ions in the reaction that occurs. Make sure to write balanced molecular and net ionic equations.
Beaker 1: silver ion and nitrate ion
Beaker 2: potassium ion and iodide ion
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ag+, I-
B
NO3-, K+
C
Ag+, NO3-
D
K+, I-