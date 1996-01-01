9. Quantum Mechanics
Emission Spectrum
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lyman was able to see emission lines with nf = 1 in the ultraviolet region. Why are nf =2 not observed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because transitions to nf = 2 produce emission lines that lie in the visible portion.
B
Because transitions to nf = 2 produce invisible emission lines
C
Because transitions to nf = 2 produce emission lines that do not exist
D
Because transitions to nf = 2 produce emission lines that lie in the infrared region
E
Because transitions to nf = 2 do not exist