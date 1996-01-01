1. Intro to General Chemistry
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
How should a measurement be reported with the correct number of significant figures?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only the estimated digits are included.
B
Only the digits that have been measured are included.
C
All of the digits that are measured are included plus an additional estimated digit.
D
Only the exact or whole number digits are included.