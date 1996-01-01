1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
Why is it necessary to use the correct number of significant figures when reading and recording measurements?
To enhance the readability of numbers.
To reduce the magnitude of the reported numbers.
To indicate the precision and uncertainty of measurements.
To make the reported values appear larger.