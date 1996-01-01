13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider 3 vials containing semiconductor nanocrystals, each embedded in a polymer matrix. The samples containing different average sizes of particles exhibit photoluminescence by irridiation of UV light. Each vial emits a different color of light, blue, green, and yellow. Identify which vial has the smallest average particle size of the semiconductor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
blue
B
green
C
yellow