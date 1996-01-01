21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
The band of stability curves upward at higher atomic numbers, why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Since neutrons have no charge, excess protons are required to keep the nucleus of an atom from falling apart.
B
To keep a higher number of electrons stable in their orbits around the nucleus, a higher nuclear mass is required.
C
As the atomic number increases, nuclear repulsions increase. Therefore, excess neutrons are required to reduce intranuclear repulsions.
D
Excess neutrons are required so that they could be converted to protons in needed.