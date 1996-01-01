21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement which is correct about radioactivity.
A
Radioactive elements are dangerous because cells within the body preferentially incorporate radioactive atoms in their structures.
B
Since radioactive elements have unstable nuclei, they all form cations due to the loss of electrons.
C
Only those radioactive elements are dangerous which are artificial, naturally radioactive ones are safe.
D
Energy released by radioactivity can break chemical bonds and therefore damage the delicate structure of cells within the body.