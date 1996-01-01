1. Intro to General Chemistry
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density of Non-Geometric Objects
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of solid that weights 58.16 g was placed in a container with a 100 mL capacity. It was then filled to capacity with the liquid benzene and measured to have a combined weight of 96.15 g.
Calculate the density of the solid if the density of benzene is 0.864 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.18 g/mL
B
5.87 g/mL
C
2.56 g/mL
D
1.04 g/mL