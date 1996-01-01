1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A jeweller would like to assess if a ring is made of pure gold. The mass of the ring was measured to be 11.49 g. To determine the volume, the ring was placed in a graduated cylinder containing 15.0 mL of water, after which the volume increased to 19.8 mL. Determine if the ring is made of pure gold by calculating the ring's density. The density of gold is 19.3 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ring is pure gold.
B
The ring is not pure gold.
C
Cannot be determined.