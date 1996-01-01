2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Definite Proportions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of acetic acid is composed of 2.05 g of carbon and 2.73 g of oxygen. Calculate the mass of carbon in another sample of acetic acid that is composed of 3.27 g of oxygen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.34 g
B
2.46 g
C
3.27 g
D
2.73 g