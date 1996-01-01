2. Atoms & Elements
Calculating Molar Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Calculating Molar Mass
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The atmosphere of a new planet was discovered to compose of 21% Ne, 43% Ar, and 36% H2. (i) Calculate the molar mass at the surface of the planet. (ii) Calculate the molar mass when all of the H2 has broken down
The atmosphere of a new planet was discovered to compose of 21% Ne, 43% Ar, and 36% H2. (i) Calculate the molar mass at the surface of the planet. (ii) Calculate the molar mass when all of the H2 has broken down
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
22 g/mol; 16 g/mol
B
22 g/mol; 22 g/mol
C
16 g/mol; 16 g/mol
D
16 g/mol; 22 g/mol