13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
How are the following quantities affected by stronger intermolecular forces?
(a) vapor pressure
(b) boiling point
A
Stronger intermolecular forces decrease the vapor pressure and increase the boiling point.
B
Stronger intermolecular forces increase the vapor pressure and increase the boiling point.
C
Stronger intermolecular forces increase the vapor pressure and decrease the boiling point.
D
Stronger intermolecular forces decrease the vapor pressure and decrease the boiling point.