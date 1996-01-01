11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Dipole Moment
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following describes atoms that will most likely form a nonpolar bond?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Atoms that have large differences in their electronegativities.
B
Atoms that have little to no difference in their electronegativities.
C
Atoms that are specifically bonded carbon.
D
All combinations of atoms will form a nonpolar bond.