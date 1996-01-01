18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
At 25°C, a total mass of 0.052 grams of barium selenate (BaSeO4) is dissolved in a 1.00 L saturated BaSeO4 solution. What is the solubility-product constant (Ksp) of BaSeO4 at this temperature?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.9×10–9
B
1.9×10–4
C
3.4×10–8
D
2.1×102