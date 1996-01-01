15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hypothetical gas-phase isomerization of AB → BA at 425 °C was observed.
What are its rate constant and half-life if the reaction is first-order?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
k = 1.76x10-4 s-1
t1/2 = 2.54x10-4 s
B
k = 5.68x103 s-1
t1/2 = 2.54x10-4 s
C
k = 1.76x10-4 s-1
t1/2 = 3.94x103 s
D
k = 5.68x103 s-1
t1/2 = 3.94x103 s
