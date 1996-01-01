9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Model
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether each transition in the hydrogen atom corresponds to absorption or emission of energy.
a. n = 3 → n = 1
b. n = 2 → n = 4
c. n = 4 → n = 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. absorption; b. absorption; c. emission
B
a. emission; b. absorption; c. emission
C
a. emission; b. emission; c. emission
D
a. emission; b. absorption; c. absorption