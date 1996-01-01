9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Model
9. Quantum Mechanics Bohr Model
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following wavelengths were observed in the atomic emission spectrum of hydrogen: 115.7 nm, 104.8 nm, and 95.29 nm. Identify the transitions in the hydrogen atom associated with the wavelengths.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 115.7 nm: 1→3
λ = 104.8 nm: 1→2
λ = 95.29 nm: 1→4
B
λ = 115.7 nm: 1→2
λ = 104.8 nm: 1→3
λ = 95.29 nm: 1→5
C
λ = 115.7 nm: 3→1
λ = 104.8 nm: 2→1
λ = 95.29 nm: 4→1
D
λ = 115.7 nm: 2→1
λ = 104.8 nm: 3→1
λ = 95.29 nm: 5→1
