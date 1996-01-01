17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
HI is a strong acid. Determine whether this statement is correct or incorrect. Justify your answer.
HI is a strong acid. Determine whether this statement is correct or incorrect. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Incorrect; Due to the large atomic radius of iodine, the H−I bond is weak. Stronger acids have stronger bonds.
B
Correct; Due to the large atomic radius of iodine, the H−I bond is weak, leading to high acidity.
C
Incorrect; Due to a strong H−I bond, the dissociation is low.
D
Correct; The H−I bond is ionic, leading to high acidity.