12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of cyclobutadienyl dianion, C4H42−, is shown below. It can be described by the following energy diagrams of its π molecular orbitals when only the π bonds and not the σ bonds are taken into account:
Assign the proper numbers of π electrons to the various molecular orbitals to complete the MO energy diagram. Use up/down arrows to indicate the electrons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D