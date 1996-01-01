13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statement regarding crystalline and amorphous solids
Identify the correct statement regarding crystalline and amorphous solids
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A crystalline solid has constituents arranged in a random microscopic structure.
B
An amorphous solid is a solid that lacks an ordered internal structure
C
Clear plastic is an example of a crystalline solid
D
Diamond is an example of an amorphous solid
E
All of the statements are false